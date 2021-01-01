About this product

Sleek, Smart, and Economical.

The New SOURCE 10cig vape pen is as elegant as it is agile, and the new v6 is the best model we've ever made.



You’d never know by looking at it (or even using it!) that it’s the Most Affordable Vape Pen in the World.



The newest version 6 features a redesigned All-Metal SOURCE 10cig attachment, based on our Award-winning SOURCE slim 3. The new metal mouthpiece feels smooth and looks elegant, while the new Carb Hole let's you build big clouds you'd never think come from such a portable design.



3 Temps in a Small Package

The New SOURCE 10cig battery is the most powerful 10cig battery we've ever released. You can choose from 3 different temperature settings, to find the perfect way for you to Experience True Taste.



10cig Pro - w/ Grade 1 Titanium

The New SOURCE 10cig Pro is a more powerful and versatile model for those flavor chasers. 10cig Pro atomizers are coiled with the same Grade 1 Titanium as our Top of the Line 4 Series and XL Series lines.



These are perfect for those looking to get delicious flavor every time, in a small discreet size.



USA Lab-Certified Products

SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA.



Small & Powerful Atomizers

10cig atomizers are compact versions of our 3 Series atomizers, delivering the same quality and taste, in a size you can take anywhere.