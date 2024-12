Our Bubble hash is a concentrate made by getting the dried and cured bud very cold and passing the plant material through progressively smaller screens until all that’s left are the trichomes. And in case you were wondering, bubble hash gets its name from the bubble bags (sieve-like screens) you use to separate the trichomes from the plant matter. The name “bubble hash” may also refer to the bubbles that form when bubble hash is smoked.

