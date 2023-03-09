Top Effect: Relief Strain Type: Hybrid One of the most widely grown indica-dominant hybrid. Some folks like a “cerebral” high and some prefer a “body” high. This lady does both, and many have said this is the perfect medicine for EVERYONE. Powerful, energetic, a thinking person’s strain. Usually comes in at 20% and the terpenes are fully developed. Those seeking a tension free, stress free, care free experience will be very pleased. This dessert-like flavor, sweet mild profile with notes of citrus, berry, and a candy sweet fragrance is universally delightful.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.