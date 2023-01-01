Lemon Mimosa is a mix Lemon OG & Mimosa strains in a pre roll. Rolled up and ready to smoke, Pre-Rolls are a convenient and effective way to consume cannabis. Users report feeling relaxed, uplifted & happy. THC is 20% . This is one of our most popular blends.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.