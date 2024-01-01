Whether you’re hoping to mellow out at home for the evening or ready to go out and have fun with friends, get ready for an amazing experience with our yummy mango gummies. Our latest flavor is our most popular yet, A real tropical treat! Have one and enjoy your day.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.