Top Effect: Uplifting

Strain Type: Sativa Dominant

We grew this strain specifically to help “new to cannabis” folks. Mimosa, usually somewhat purple in color, is Purple Punch crossed with Clementine. She tends to run in the low to mid teens on THC and is the perfect to try for your first time. Tread lightly and start small with her, much like an actual Mimosa…it can sneak up on you. General reports are happy, sublime, smooth effects with a light feeling of motivated energy, making mundane tasks a breeze. In big doses she really helps with being relaxed and many say they drift into deep sleep. There is a definite smell of fruit with hints of citrus which many have deemed helpful with stress and depression. If you want a “lite touch” this is your girl!



Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene (alpha/beta)*

