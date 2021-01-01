About this product

Inspired by dreams of tranquility and a profession in the freedom of thought, Southie Adams humbly hails from the streets of South Boston. A hybrid of both pilgrim & prophet, Southie summons the serene spirit of full spectrum cannabinoids. His revolution is here and Southie is correcting the stigmas imposed on the entrepreneurs of this beloved craft.



Category: Hybrid



Breeder: NorStar Genetics



Lineage: Frisco OG x GSC



Aroma/Flavors: Flavors of sweet and sour chemical nutty overtone and a rich fruity earthy aroma to match



Notes & Effects: Heavy cerebral effects that rush through your brain, edging out any negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with pure heady bliss. As your mind fades further and further away, a relaxing body high will begin to creep up, leaving you slightly couch-locked and sedated with a sleepy overtone that will have you dozing in no time flat.



Feedback: May help with chronic pain + cramps + depression + anxiety + nausea