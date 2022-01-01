150 mg CBD per 1.5 oz jar | Zero THC | Broad Spectrum

Cruelty Free & Vegan!



Our CBD-infused whipped body butter provides a luxurious experience for any skin type. The organic virgin coconut and shea nut butter base provide the deepest level of nourishment for dehydrated and damaged skin. CALM also helps with pain and reduces inflammation! Once applied to the skin it has a comforting warmth that helps to alleviate discomfort and improve circulation. We've scented CALM with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and true Cinnamon Bark essential oil. It smells so good you'll almost want to eat it!



BENEFITS:

One of Calm's powerhouse ingredients, cinnamon bark oil, encourages blood circulation and helps to alleviate pain and inflammation. Cinnamon also possesses anti-aging qualities by increasing collagen expression on the skin through its main chemical component, Cinnamaldehyde. The other main ingredient, vanilla bean, has anti-inflammatory benefits as well, so Calm helps to soothe irritated skin and is rich in the bioflavonoid / antioxidant, Vanillin, which helps protect against free radical damage and the effects of environmental stresses on the skin.



SUGGESTED USE:

Use this product daily in your body care and anti-aging regimen. Put it on fresh out of the shower or bath and to lock in moisture. A little goes a long way. This product is also excellent for massage therapy.



FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY! Some sensitive individuals may experience skin sensitivity or skin rash after applying cinnamon bark essential oil to the skin. Apply to a small area and wait 10 - 20 minutes if you think you may be sensitive to cinnamon bark oil. Discontinue use immediately if hives or rash develops.



INGREDIENTS:

Virgin Organic Shea Nut Butter, Virgin Organic Coconut Oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean Extract, Organic Cinnamon Bark Oil.