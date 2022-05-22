750+ mg CBD | < 2 mg THC* | 50 mg CBD per dropper



By combining the benefits of whole plant CBD with two powerful botanicals rich in antioxidants and healing power -- true cinnamon bark and turmeric (curcumin) -- BOOST helps to fight stubborn bodily inflammation and pain, and give your body the immunity boost it needs to survive in this crazy world. If you love the taste of cinnamon and could use a natural wellness pick-me-up, BOOST is an excellent choice. BOOST also provides a sense of relaxation and helps to reduce feelings of anxiousness.



TASTING NOTES

Whole plant CBD flavor profile; herbaceous, woody, earthy, piney, with a hint of sweetness and spice from the cinnamon and turmeric extracts.



INGREDIENTS

MCT oil (coconut-derived), broad spectrum whole plant CBD oil, certified organic Cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon bark) essential oil, certified organic Curcuma longa (curcumin) essential oil, non-GMO sunflower lecithin.



BENEFITS

Cinnamon bark oil (true Ceylon cinnamon, Cinnamomum zeylanicum / verum) is rich in a compound called cinnamaldehyde. Cinnamaldehyde is responsible for the distinct rich flavor and aroma of cinnamon. This compound has been studied for its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, so when taken internally it promotes oral health and inhibits tooth decay and pathogens in the mouth. Cinnamon bark oil also boosts metabolic activity, aids in digestion, and therefore can promote balance in the gastrointestinal tract. The compounds in cinnamon also promote circulation and help alleviate joint inflammation and pain. In Ayurvedic medicine, the tree's fragrant bark is often used to enhance the bioavailability of other ingredients. In the case of Boost, cinnamon promotes synergy when combined with turmeric extract and the rich broad spectrum cannabinoid profile.



Turmeric extract (Curcuma longa), otherwise known as Curcumin, is one of the most widely studied botanicals in the world. Curcumin is high in a compound called alpha-curcumene, which has been studied for its medicinal properties. Turmeric contains many anti-inflammatory properties and has shown to help with arthritis and joint pain, and it possesses anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-septic properties, as well as anti-tumor properties. The therapeutic benefits of turmeric also include helping with indigestion, nausea, and gastrointestinal distress.