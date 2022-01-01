150 mg CBD per 1.5 oz jar | Zero THC | Broad Spectrum



Our CBD-infused whipped body butter provides a luxurious experience for all skin types. The organic virgin coconut and shea nut butter base provide the deepest level of nourishment for dehydrated and damaged skin. GLOW is scented with organic Bergamot and Pink Grapefruit essential oils, so it has an uplifting citrus scent. GLOW packs a powerful punch with 150 mg CBD and its high concentration of the citrus peel terpene, Limonene, for extra pain relief and inflammation reducing properties!



Cruelty Free & Vegan! Preservative Free



INGREDIENTS

Organic virgin shea nut butter, organic virgin coconut oil, broad spectrum CBD extract, Red Grapefruit Essential Oil, Bergamot Essential Oil.



BENEFITS

Citrus Bergamia, otherwise known as Bergamot, is an Italian variety of bitter orange renowned for its skin rejuvenating and mood-lifting qualities. Bergamot essential oil helps to alleviate inflammation from eczema, psoriasis, dry or flakey skin, rashes, as well as pain relief. Grapefruit’s antioxidant properties help shield and repair the skin from damaging UV rays and environmental toxins. This invigorating blend of citrus melds perfectly with the amazing properties of CBD. The total terpene content is over 3% in GLOW. Terpenes help deliver CBD through the skin.



GLOW is great for:

• Anti-aging

• After sun exposure / sunburn

• Shingles relief

• Skin rash / irritation

• Natural deodorant

• Eczema / psoriasis / dry and flakey skin

• Massage therapy

• Boosting mood and feelings of well-being



RECOMMENDED USE:

Use this product daily in your body care and anti-aging regimen. Put it on fresh out of the shower or bath and feel amazing. For pain and inflammation relief, apply to areas of discomfort. Massage into skin until the product absorbs. A little goes a long way. This product is also excellent for massage therapy. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY!



** WARNING! Some individuals may experience photosensitivity after applying citrus essential oil to the skin. Wear sunscreen if planning to be in direct sunlight following application.