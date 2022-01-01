Harness the power of our full spectrum CBD in our incredible Sleep Gummy Formula. These delicious and mouthwatering peach-flavored vegan gummies are a great addition to your nightly CBD ritual. They're perfect for taking the edge off a stressful day, and they can help you relax your mind and body so you can drift off to sleep. Sleep deeper without any synthetic melatonin and that groggy hangover feeling, either.



• Made with Organic Hemp Extract

• 100% Natural | Melatonin-Free

• Peach Flavored

• Small Batch and Hand Crafted

• 20 Gummies per Container | 12.5 mg CBD + 12.5 mg CBN + 2.5 mg THC per gummy

• 630 mg Cannabinoids Total Per Jar

• Full Spectrum Formula < 0.3% THC



⚠️ DISCLAIMER: This product contains THC! Since every person metabolizes cannabinoids differently due to their unique biology, we cannot make any guarantees on which specific dosage may or may not be effective for your sleep issues.



We recommend starting small (1/2 gummy) and working your way up to find your minimum effective dose. Do not combine with alcohol or other drugs. DO NOT exceed recommended dosage.



INGREDIENTS

Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Sugar, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract Complex, Natural Flavor and Color.