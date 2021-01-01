Space Coyote
Sunset Sherbet Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Rich in terpenes and thus bursting with flavor, our Sativa Hash joint is rolled with full flower and ice water hash from Nasha Extracts. By collaborating with Nasha Extracts, California's premier ice water hash producer, we ensure a top-quality product with an enhanced terpene profile and a much smoother smoke than any other preroll out there.
