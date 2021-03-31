Sour SpaceDrops are 10 individual Sour Gummies in a RainBow of Flavors. Created with single source Ice Water Hash, 10mg THC in each drop. Made with organic flavors from fruits and organic food color made from plants and herbs. We use only top shelf ingredients for the best experience possible. NON-GMO, Gluten Free and Corn Free. Made in the Heart of Humboldt County. Beginner User please cut the drop in half. After two hours and you want more you can always eat more. Experienced Edible User please try one first let two hours pass then eat other one. May Cause Miracles!