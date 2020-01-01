 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Space Gem
Space Gem Cover Photo

Space Gem

N/A

About Space Gem

Space Gem began in 2013 as a labor of love in my home kitchen. We wanted to create a product with Humboldt grown cannabis, that was free of dyes, harsh chemicals, solvents, and fillers. We’re happy to say that we’ve been successful in our efforts, and now offer some of the highest quality, award winning, handmade candy products available. The best thing about consuming cannabis through our candies, is discrete consumption and accurate dosing. We make our products with a whole lotta of love and we truly hope you enjoy them. We named our collective Space Gem because our candies look like little gems and they take you to outer space!

Candy

more products

Available in

United States, California