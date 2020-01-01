Space Gem began in 2013 as a labor of love in my home kitchen. We wanted to create a product with Humboldt grown cannabis, that was free of dyes, harsh chemicals, solvents, and fillers. We’re happy to say that we’ve been successful in our efforts, and now offer some of the highest quality, award winning, handmade candy products available. The best thing about consuming cannabis through our candies, is discrete consumption and accurate dosing. We make our products with a whole lotta of love and we truly hope you enjoy them. We named our collective Space Gem because our candies look like little gems and they take you to outer space!