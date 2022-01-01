Every pack contains a miraculous rainbow of uniquely flavored individual vegan gummies. Created with Single Source Ice Water Hash, 10mg per servings. Made with the best ingredients you can buy. Our organic flavoring is made with real fruits. The organic food color is made with plants and herbs. Beginner User please cut the drop in half. After two hours and you want more you can always eat more. Experienced Edible User please try one first let two hours pass then eat other one. May Cause Miracles!