"Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted, Euphoric

Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Candy-Like, Gassy

Best For: Evening Use | Stress Relief



Candy Sparqs is a rich indica strain known for its dense, deep green buds and sweet, candy-like aroma. A cross between Chauffeur and Runtz - this strain delivers a smooth, mellow high that lifts your mood while melting away stress, leaving you feeling relaxed, happy, and blissfully at ease. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or sparking good vibes with friends."



Big, bold, and built to share (or keep all to yourself). Our 2-gram pre-rolls are packed with our premium, hand-trimmed flower for a smooth, flavorful burn that lasts. Rolled to perfection, each one delivers consistent pulls and a smooth burn — perfect for long sessions, group hangs, or when you want to sparq the party!