About this product
Bold, juicy, and irresistibly classic — our Cherry Gummies deliver a burst of rich, sweet cherry flavor in every bite. Perfectly balanced and never overpowering, these gummies are crafted to provide a consistent, premium cannabis experience you can count on.
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About this product
Bold, juicy, and irresistibly classic — our Cherry Gummies deliver a burst of rich, sweet cherry flavor in every bite. Perfectly balanced and never overpowering, these gummies are crafted to provide a consistent, premium cannabis experience you can count on.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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