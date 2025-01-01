About this product
Effects: Creative, Calming, Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavors: Sweet, Earthy
Best For: Creative Projects | Stress & Anxiety Relief | Evening Use
Permanent Marker is an indica-dominant strain designed to elevate your mind and captivate your senses. It’s a go-to choice for melting away stress, anxiety, and fatigue, while replacing the blues with a burst of creative energy. With sweet, earthy notes and a smooth finish, this strain sparks inspiration and keeps the good vibes flowing.
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
