About this product

SPARX - ACTIVE RELIEF - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 500mg



SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is infused with 500mg of Hemp Oil and CBD Isolate per bottle. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind.



Ingredients:

Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate



SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil and CBD Isolate that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use.



SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency.