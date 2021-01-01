Loading…
Logo for the brand SPARX

SPARX

SPARX – CHOCOLATE

Product rating:
About this product

SPARX – CHOCOLATE

The perfect CBD energy boost any time of day. SPARX Chocolate replaces your favorite sugary coffee or high calorie energy drink with an all-natural CBD chew. Each bite-sized Chocolate flavored boost contains 100 mg of caffeine and is infused with CBD and B vitamins.

Tackle your day with a boost of energy!

SPARX Chocolate is infused with CBD in a chocolate flavor for a tasty, revitalizing way to add CBD to your system.

Infused with CBD
100 mg of caffeine per chew
30 Chews per container
Provides a natural boost of energy
Simple & Easy Health Supplement
