About this product

Speakeasy710 CO2 vaporizer cartridges are renowned for their potency and flavor profiles. Our 75% THC Speakeasy710 vaporizer cartridge is a potent, yet comfortable concentration for novices or the most experienced connoisseur.



Our Cartridges:



-Chrome Tip - Sophisticated, classy look that lasts longer.

-Glass Cartridge - Improved quality. Streamline design.

-Central Pole - Central pole allows for increased air flow and better vape hits.

-Universal 510 Threading - Standard threading for use with a variety of batteries.



Speakeasy710 has developed proprietary methods to preserve the natural cannabis flavor profile in a vaporizer cartridge to ensure there is an abundance of terpenes for a full flavor profile made from pure golden cannabis oil.



All of Speakeasy710 products are produced from organically cultivated flowers from the top sources in California and are tested by SC Laboratories. Customers continuously share comments about the smooth taste and potent effects.