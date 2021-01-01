About this product

Speakeasy CBD vaporizer cartridges are derived from 100% legal hemp sources and renowned for their potency and flavor profiles. Each Speakeasy CBD vaporizer cartridge is great for those who want the medical benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects from Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



Our Cartridges:



-Chrome Tip - Sophisticated, classy look that lasts longer.

-Glass Cartridge - Improved quality. Streamline design.

-Central Pole - Central pole allows for increased air flow and better vape hits.

-Universal 510 Threading - Standard threading for use with a variety of batteries.



Speakeasy has developed proprietary methods to preserve the natural flavor to ensure there is an abundance of terpenes for a full flavor profile made from pure hemp oil.



All of Speakeasy products are produced from organically cultivated hemp sources and are tested by SC Laboratories. Customers continuously share comments about the smooth taste and potent effects.