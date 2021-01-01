About this product

Speakeasy glass cartridges are the ultimate oil atomizer, no other cartridge can match its performance. Our atomizers use a ceramic heating element and are solder-free, so you can taste the pure product inside and not the cartridge.



-Chrome Tip - Sophisticated, classy look that lasts longer

-0.6ml Glass Cartridge - Improved quality. Streamline design

-Central Pole - Central pole allows for increased air flow and better vape hits

-Universal 510 Threading - Standard threading for use with a variety of batteries