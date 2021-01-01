Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Speakeasy 710

Speakeasy 710

Empty Vape Cartridges

About this product

Speakeasy glass cartridges are the ultimate oil atomizer, no other cartridge can match its performance. Our atomizers use a ceramic heating element and are solder-free, so you can taste the pure product inside and not the cartridge.

-Chrome Tip - Sophisticated, classy look that lasts longer
-0.6ml Glass Cartridge - Improved quality. Streamline design
-Central Pole - Central pole allows for increased air flow and better vape hits
-Universal 510 Threading - Standard threading for use with a variety of batteries
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!