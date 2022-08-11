TEFSO 4:1 Cannabinoid Content — 560mg CBD : 140mg THC + minor cannabinoid blend

.

TEFSO is a true-to-plant edible cannabis oil that’s rich in minor cannabinoids (CBDa, THCa, CBC, CBG, CBN) and terpenes, offering more reliable consistency and greater full spectrum benefits than Spectra’s previous traditional RSO. TEFSO is carefully and gently processed to retain cannabinoids and terpenes as well as the lipids, fats, and other minor plant compounds with healing properties.

.

TEFSO comes in an easy-to-dispense 1G syringe and features a pleasant taste and aroma.

.

Like a traditional RSO, TEFSO’s versatile format can be used for oral consumption, direct topical application, or in homemade remedies such as edibles or lotions.

.

Spectra is a brand from the award-winning cultivators and expert lab team at Revolution Cannabis.

.

Learn more about Spectra — spectracannabis.com