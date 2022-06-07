About this product
V-RSO (Vapable-Rick Simpson Oil) combines the robust effects of full spectrum RSO, in a convenient disposable vaporizer that champions the essence of the plant. Each targeted ratio contains 15% minor cannabinoids and Spectra's proprietary 7-Strain Blend Extract, a consistent blend of vapor-distilled cannabis terpenes, providing a robust suite of restorative compounds and rich flavor with every draw.
The easy-to-use, smooth, vapable format also ensures a faster onset of effects than traditional RSO due to inhaling vs. ingesting.
- Disposable Vaporizer
- 1 : 1 (CBD : THC)
- 300mg total Cannabinoids
Visit Spectracannabis.com for more information on V-RSO.
About this brand
Spectra Cannabis
Spectra is for those who seek healing and harmony from a mindful and nature-led journey through the wonder of cannabis.