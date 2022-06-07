V-RSO (Vapable-Rick Simpson Oil) combines the robust effects of full spectrum RSO, in a convenient disposable vaporizer that champions the essence of the plant. Each targeted ratio contains 15% minor cannabinoids and Spectra's proprietary 7-Strain Blend Extract, a consistent blend of vapor-distilled cannabis terpenes, providing a robust suite of restorative compounds and rich flavor with every draw.



The easy-to-use, smooth, vapable format also ensures a faster onset of effects than traditional RSO due to inhaling vs. ingesting.



- Disposable Vaporizer

- 4 : 1 (CBD : THC)

- 300mg total Cannabinoids



Visit Spectracannabis.com for more information on V-RSO.