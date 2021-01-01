Spectrum King LED
Spectrum King SK600 LED Grow Light
THE BRIGHTEST LED GROW LIGHT IN THE WORLD!
650 Watt Patent Pending Full Spectrum LED Grow Light made in the USA. Replaces 1000W-1200W Dual-Ended Bulbs (both MH HPS).
Can be used for both vegetative and FLOWER growth.
Nationwide compliant
The SK600 LED Grow Light coverage area: 25 sq ft in flower ( 5×5 ft ) and over 64 sq ft in veg ( 8×8 ft). More Square Feet of Coverage than any other LED Grow Light in the market with proven results.
Safety Certified and IP65 Rated. With a rugged waterproof housing designed specially, The SK600 LED Grow Light fit for use in wet and humid conditions.
82% Brighter than 400+ with only 34% more watts consumed
Produces less heat than most competitors.
Saves over 43.5% on energy when compared to dual-ended 1000-1200 Watt HPS bulbs!
Comes with Dual Warranty: Spectrum King SK600 LED Grow Light is guaranteed to maintain 90% or better light output for 3 YEARS with regular use plus a 5 YEAR Mechanical warranty on all parts and labor.
Comes with or without reflector.
You can choose to add a manual dimmer which enables turning the power down to as low as 10% power for more control when needed.
Spectrum King is the only company to guarantee light performance over lifetime with 3rd party certified data.
