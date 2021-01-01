About this product

The easiest way to ingest CBG and Delta-8 THC! Our vegan, hemp-derived CBG + Delta-8 infused gummies are both potent and delicious, packing 22mg of CBG, 3mg of Delta-8 THC, and 25mg of Collagen in each piece. Each bag contains 10 pieces, totalling 250mg total CBG + Delta-8 THC content.



Gummies are stealthy, aren't overwhelming with any kind of hemp flavor, and easy to throw into your bag when you are on the go or travelling. If an entire gummy is too much, you can bite off a piece and put it back into the resealable bag.



Ingredients:



Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Sodium Citrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum CBD Oil