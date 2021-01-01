Loading…
Spensary

THCV/Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge - Jack Herer - 1 Gram

About this product

The perfect daytime sativa vape cartridge.

THCV vape cartridges contain a full spectrum blend of cannabinoids, including THCV, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, creating an energy stimulating effect that leaves your mind with clearheaded clarity.

Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, uncut without any fillers such as Vitamin E, MCT or PG/VG, and Jack Herer cannabis derived terpenes.
