Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Splif City apparel and novelties

Splif City apparel and novelties

Splif City Buds bandana

About this product

Splif City 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking Buds bandana

Size: 50cmx50cm - 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking sublimation printed bandana
Material: 100% polyester microfibre 0.030kg, 0.035kg, 0.038kg

In summer, its wicking action pulls away moisture from your head and pulls it to the top layer, where it evaporates, keeping you dry and cool.
In cold weather it can be used as a scarf, full-face mask to keep your face and neck warm. In windy day to against the dust.
Unisex
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!