Splif City apparel and novelties
Splif City Buds bandana
About this product
Splif City 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking Buds bandana
Size: 50cmx50cm - 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking sublimation printed bandana
Material: 100% polyester microfibre 0.030kg, 0.035kg, 0.038kg
In summer, its wicking action pulls away moisture from your head and pulls it to the top layer, where it evaporates, keeping you dry and cool.
In cold weather it can be used as a scarf, full-face mask to keep your face and neck warm. In windy day to against the dust.
Unisex
Size: 50cmx50cm - 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking sublimation printed bandana
Material: 100% polyester microfibre 0.030kg, 0.035kg, 0.038kg
In summer, its wicking action pulls away moisture from your head and pulls it to the top layer, where it evaporates, keeping you dry and cool.
In cold weather it can be used as a scarf, full-face mask to keep your face and neck warm. In windy day to against the dust.
Unisex
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!