Logo for the brand SPOT

SPOT

Indica Fruit Chews

Product rating:

About this product

Just like everything we do here at botanicaSEATTLE, our new fruit chews are made from scratch, by hand, with lots of love. These are old-fashioned, hand-pulled taffies, made with all-natural ingredients and real butter for delicious flavor and a lovely soft texture.

- 6 x 10mg servings (three strawberry and three orange cream) per bag
- Available in Indica and Sativa
- Infused with Clean Green Certified CO2 cannabis extract
- Six month shelf life
