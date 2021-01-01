SPOT
Indica Fruit Chews
Product rating:
About this product
Just like everything we do here at botanicaSEATTLE, our new fruit chews are made from scratch, by hand, with lots of love. These are old-fashioned, hand-pulled taffies, made with all-natural ingredients and real butter for delicious flavor and a lovely soft texture.
- 6 x 10mg servings (three strawberry and three orange cream) per bag
- Available in Indica and Sativa
- Infused with Clean Green Certified CO2 cannabis extract
- Six month shelf life
- 6 x 10mg servings (three strawberry and three orange cream) per bag
- Available in Indica and Sativa
- Infused with Clean Green Certified CO2 cannabis extract
- Six month shelf life
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!