About this product

Just like everything we do here at botanicaSEATTLE, our new fruit chews are made from scratch, by hand, with lots of love. These are old-fashioned, hand-pulled taffies, made with all-natural ingredients and real butter for delicious flavor and a lovely soft texture.



- 6 x 10mg servings (three strawberry and three orange cream) per bag

- Available in Indica and Sativa

- Infused with Clean Green Certified CO2 cannabis extract

- Six month shelf life