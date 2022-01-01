About this product
LOW DOSE 1-Hitter 5mg/Tbsp
An ode to a traditional New England combination, strawberry rhubarb! The sweetness of ripe, succulent strawberries plays perfectly with tart and crisp rhubarb, resulting in a bright blend that will remind you of your grandmother’s classic pie recipe. Bursting with essential vitamins and antioxidants, ingredients are chosen for flavor, nutrition and interplay with our full spectrum cannabis.
Enjoy in a hot or cold beverage. Need ideas? Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or invent your own unique beverage.
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
1 strawberry, 1/16 stalk rhubarb, 1 lime
An ode to a traditional New England combination, strawberry rhubarb! The sweetness of ripe, succulent strawberries plays perfectly with tart and crisp rhubarb, resulting in a bright blend that will remind you of your grandmother’s classic pie recipe. Bursting with essential vitamins and antioxidants, ingredients are chosen for flavor, nutrition and interplay with our full spectrum cannabis.
Enjoy in a hot or cold beverage. Need ideas? Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or invent your own unique beverage.
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
1 strawberry, 1/16 stalk rhubarb, 1 lime
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
We believe in using the best ingredients possible. 100% real fruit and premium cannabis—No exceptions. You’ll taste and feel the difference.