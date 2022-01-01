LOW DOSE 1-Hitter 5mg/Tbsp

An ode to a traditional New England combination, strawberry rhubarb! The sweetness of ripe, succulent strawberries plays perfectly with tart and crisp rhubarb, resulting in a bright blend that will remind you of your grandmother’s classic pie recipe. Bursting with essential vitamins and antioxidants, ingredients are chosen for flavor, nutrition and interplay with our full spectrum cannabis.

Enjoy in a hot or cold beverage. Need ideas? Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or invent your own unique beverage.



Made from 100% real fruit

Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis

Designed for accurate and precise dosing

Made with organic sugarcane

Hard hitting and fast acting



FRUIT CONTENT

1 strawberry, 1/16 stalk rhubarb, 1 lime