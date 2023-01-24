EXTRA STRENGTH 1-Hitter 50mg per Tbsp

Packed with robust raspberries and freshly squeezed limes this juicy duo makes our signature Raspberry Lime Elixir a top seller. This classic flavor combination is bright and boisterous with an undeniably refreshing finish. Each bottle is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C from real fruit, adding to the numerous health benefits our full spectrum cannabis extract provides. Mix into your favorite sparkling or still beverage and enjoy over ice to beat the heat or enjoy it in a hot beverage like tea, coffee or cocoa. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or create your own concoction.



Made from 100% real fruit

Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis

Designed for accurate and precise dosing

Made with organic sugarcane

Hard hitting and fast acting



FRUIT CONTENT

Hitter- 5 raspberries, 1/2 lime

Tall boy- 40 raspberries, 4 limes

