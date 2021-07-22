About this product
STACHE Quartz banger are the perfect for a consistent heat up and cool down! Fit and made to function with the RiO or ANY 14mm piece.
With 90 degree bends, 2.5mm thickness, strong welds and reclaim catchers, the STACHE quartz banger are great for cold starts or pre-heats!
About this brand
Stache Products
Stache is a design company consisting of a dedicated group of individuals whose mission is to create innovative designs that will revolutionize the industry while always keeping the customer in mind first. Our team is built of supportive members that believe in Stache and the products we design.