We’ve combined two plant-medicine powerhouses - cacao and cannabis - to create a melt-in-your-mouth, mind-body experience. Our ultra-refined distillate is packed with cannabinoids to help provide the relief you need in synergy with the antioxidant flavonoids naturally present in our ethically sourced cacao. This, in combination with our clean-tasting distillate, creates a dark chocolate bar with a perfectly balanced flavor, free of the intense bitterness you may have experienced with other cannabis edibles or dark chocolate.



Product Highlights:

-Easily Dosable

-High Potency

-High in Antioxidants

-Vegan

-Gluten Free