About this product
We’ve combined two plant-medicine powerhouses - cacao and cannabis - to create a melt-in-your-mouth, mind-body experience. Our ultra-refined distillate is packed with cannabinoids to help provide the relief you need in synergy with the antioxidant flavonoids naturally present in our ethically sourced cacao. This, in combination with our clean-tasting distillate, creates a dark chocolate bar with a perfectly balanced flavor, free of the intense bitterness you may have experienced with other cannabis edibles or dark chocolate.
Product Highlights:
-Easily Dosable
-High Potency
-High in Antioxidants
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.