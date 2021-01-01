Our extra virgin olive oil is effective and simple, crafted from fine ripe olives, high-quality cannabis, and nothing else. Enjoy its full-bodied flavor whether you’re dipping, drizzling, or creating a delicious dish. This product is created using our precision distillation process, removing all the unwanted compounds and creates a cannabis distillate that is up to 95% pure THC. The distillate is then combined with ethically sourced olive oil, creating a versatile and robust product.



Product Highlights:

-Easily Dosable

-All Natural

-Vegan

-Gluten Free

-Great for snacks & recipes

-Not Intended for Cooking