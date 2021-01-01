About this product
Our extra virgin olive oil is effective and simple, crafted from fine ripe olives, high-quality cannabis, and nothing else. Enjoy its full-bodied flavor whether you’re dipping, drizzling, or creating a delicious dish. This product is created using our precision distillation process, removing all the unwanted compounds and creates a cannabis distillate that is up to 95% pure THC. The distillate is then combined with ethically sourced olive oil, creating a versatile and robust product.
Product Highlights:
-Easily Dosable
-All Natural
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
-Great for snacks & recipes
-Not Intended for Cooking
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.