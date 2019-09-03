About this product
Stanky Grinders come in two colors, Stainless Steel and Black
Size : 2 inches or 50mm in diameter
Patented TEARDROP HOLE PATTERN so that the product is able to move through to the next compartment. Small round holes do not work nearly as well
Includes 4 pieces: double sided grinding compartment with mesh screen
Made with high quality zinc alloy
Size : 2 inches or 50mm in diameter
Patented TEARDROP HOLE PATTERN so that the product is able to move through to the next compartment. Small round holes do not work nearly as well
Includes 4 pieces: double sided grinding compartment with mesh screen
Made with high quality zinc alloy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!