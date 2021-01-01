About this product

START’s® mission is to continuously provide the highest quality product, build and maintain relationships with our customers, and to constantly improve the customer service experience. START’s best product innovations come from simple observations combined with a keen understanding of our customers’ needs. Most companies design products specifically to increase sales volume. START’s main goal is not to create a bestseller, but to enhance customers’ operations. To attain that goal, our product design engineers develop value-added products. Our approach begins with our unequalled information gathering techniques. With this unique approach to product development, we are able to provide the highest quality and most effective products for our customers.