Logo for the brand Stash House

Stash House

Juice Vapes Orange Pineapple Cartridge 1g

About this product

Orange Pineapple delivers layers of citrus goodness with notes of orange, tangerine and lemon while a tropical pineapple dances on top. Perfect pick me up to lift your day.

Orange Pineapple delivers a HYBRID effect. Every flavor contains the highest quality distillate, ZERO PG, VG, PEG and MCT.
