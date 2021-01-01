Stash House
Juice Vapes Orange Pineapple Cartridge 1g
About this product
Orange Pineapple delivers layers of citrus goodness with notes of orange, tangerine and lemon while a tropical pineapple dances on top. Perfect pick me up to lift your day.
Orange Pineapple delivers a HYBRID effect. Every flavor contains the highest quality distillate, ZERO PG, VG, PEG and MCT.
Orange Pineapple delivers a HYBRID effect. Every flavor contains the highest quality distillate, ZERO PG, VG, PEG and MCT.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!