Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

10" Bubble Beaker with Clear Glass Hooked Horn Accents

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Diameter: 3.5 inches base
- 10 inches bubble beaker
- 4mm thick glass construction
- Funnel style deep bowl with pinch handle
- 3 inches long slide bowl
- Rounded lip 5mm thick glass mouthpiece
- Rubber grommet style Glass downstem
- Two clear glass hooked horns to accent tubing
- Beaker base
- Ice catcher
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Scientific glass
