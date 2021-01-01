About this product

Designed with the mainstream smoker in mind, this simple yet elegant beaker is a modern take on a time-honored tradition. Standing at an impressive 10 inches tall, the beaker has a saturated pure white color. Sourced from the highest quality silica in the world, this piece epitomizes perfection by using the strongest borosilicate glass available while also delivering powerful draws. The beaker works best with approximately 2" of water.



Highlights:



- Height: 10 inches

- Base: 6 inches

- Joint: 14mm female

- 14mm Jane West Bowl included

- Fixed diffused downstem

- 60 x 4mm thick borosilicate glass

- Opaque white glass

- Freestanding base

- Made for use with dry herbs

- Designed by Jane West, manufactured by Grav

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.