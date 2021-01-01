Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

12" Bubble Beaker with Clear Glass Hooked Horn Accents

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 12 inches
- Diameter: 3.5 inches
- Clear glass bubble beaker
- Deep bowl
- Fixed downstem
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Three clear glass hooked horns on tubing
