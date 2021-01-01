About this product

Introducing the stylish and stunning smoked glass water pipe, our newest addition to the Marley Natural collection. This freestanding beaker is the main attraction for any smokers stash. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its eight-slit diffused downstem assures premium filtration. Additionally, you'll be able to cool down the smoke perfectly when using the built-in ice restriction.



The pipe has a flashy exterior, marked by the iconic Marley Lion on the base of the beaker. Handmade using the highest quality borosilicate glass, its highly durable and built to last.



Highlights:



- Height: 12.5 inches

- Joint size: 14mm female

- Base Diameter: 5 inches

- Hand blown borosilicate glass

- Eight-slit diffused downstem

- Angled collar pullout bowl

- Ice catcher

- Elegant & sleek smoked glass

- Gold stripes and lion emblem on bottom

- Declared CO2 neutral product