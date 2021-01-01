Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

13" 4 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong w/ Diffused Downstem

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 13 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 45 degrees joint
- Removable downstem
- Straight tube
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Colored glass
- 3" 18mm male to 14mm female diffused downstem
- 4 inches base
- Ice catcher
- Choice of color
