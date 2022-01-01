About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 13 Inches
- Joint Size: 14mm female
- Glass Bong
- Straight Tube Bong
- Scientific Glass
- Removable Downstem
- 5mm Thickness
- Gold Decal
- Choice Of Black Or White
- 14mm Glass Bowl
- Deep Bowl
- Classic Ice Pinch
- Height: 13 Inches
- Joint Size: 14mm female
- Glass Bong
- Straight Tube Bong
- Scientific Glass
- Removable Downstem
- 5mm Thickness
- Gold Decal
- Choice Of Black Or White
- 14mm Glass Bowl
- Deep Bowl
- Classic Ice Pinch
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!