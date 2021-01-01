Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

14" Bent Neck Double Honeycomb Perc Water Pipe

- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- 90 degree Joint
- 4.5 inches Base
- 90 degree fixed downstem
- Double honeycomb percolator
- Glass water pipe
- Can chamber
