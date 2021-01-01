Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

14" Essentials Clear Glass Beaker Bong with UFO Perc

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 3" 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem
- Includes matching 14mm male bowl
- Nucleus decals
- Colored glass
- Clear glass
- 45 degree joint
- Removable downstem
- Ufo perc
- Thick glass
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Ice catcher
- Beaker base
