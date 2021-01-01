Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

14.5" Pillar Tree Perc to Stereo Perc Bent Neck

- Height: 14.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm female
- Width: 4.5 inches base
- 90 degrees joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Stereo matrix perc
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
