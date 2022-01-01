About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 15.5 Inches
- Joint Size: 18mm female
- Includes 18mm Male Bowl
- Fire Cut Style Percs
- Base Width: 4.25 inches
- Clear Glass
- Colored Glass
- Ice Catcher
- Donut Perc
- Inset Perc
- Dewar's Joint
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Thick Glass
- Deep Bowl
- 90 degrees Joint
- 18mm Joint
- Female Joint
- Choice Of Accent Colors
