- Height: 16 inches
- Base width: 5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female Joint
- 45 degrees joint
- Straight tube
- Removable downstem
- Flared mouthpiece
- Tree perc
- Thick glass
- Scientific glass
- Green accents
- Includes 14mm male bowl
